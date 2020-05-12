National Security Lawyer Smacks Back Pathetic 'Obamagate' Distraction On Fox News

Articles

Tuesday, 12 May 2020

Over at State TV, Shannon Bream made the mistake of interviewing Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, over Trump's new "Quick! Look Over There! Obama!" thing he is calling "Obamagate." Now, notice, Trump cannot even articulate...well, anything...but sure as hell can't explain what he is saying Pres. Obama did that is so egregious as to merit a -gate suffix, let alone a crime. (See Monday's disaster of a press conference for proof.) Bream tried to succeed where Trump failed, though, and Bradley Moss just slammed it back in her face.

