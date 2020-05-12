The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

National Security Lawyer Smacks Back Pathetic 'Obamagate' Distraction On Fox News

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

Over at State TV, Shannon Bream made the mistake of interviewing Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer, over Trump's new "Quick! Look Over There! Obama!" thing he is calling "Obamagate." Now, notice, Trump cannot even articulate...well, anything...but sure as hell can't explain what he is saying Pres. Obama did that is so egregious as to merit a -gate suffix, let alone a crime. (See Monday's disaster of a press conference for proof.) Bream tried to succeed where Trump failed, though, and Bradley Moss just slammed it back in her face.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/natl-security-lawyer-smacks-back-pathetic

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version