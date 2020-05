A Terrific Edit Of Trump's Inaugural Address

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 13 May 2020 03:00 Hits: 10

Via Matt Karger. I'd pay cash money for @JoeBiden to stand up on Jan 20 and recite the "American Carnage" speech verbatim. pic.twitter.com/ue0KO1WTRm — Frances Langum ???? (@bluegal) May 12, 2020 And speaking of admittedly edited videos... Now THIS video has been doctored... @RealDonaldTrump #JimmyKimmelLiveFromHisHouse #StayHome @DrFakenstein pic.twitter.com/ue10HBjmj9 — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 12, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/terrific-edit-trumps-inaugural-address