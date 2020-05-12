LIVE STREAM: Dr. Fauci Testifies About Reopening Standards Before Senate

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 14:12 Hits: 8

Via USAToday: Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top member of the White House coronavirus task force, plans to warn a panel of Senators on Tuesday about the danger of new COVID-19 outbreaks if states start to reopen their economies too quickly amid the pandemic. In a hearing, which senators are forced to hold by videoconference rather than in person because of newly discovered cases within the White House, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, plans to stress "the danger of trying to open the country prematurely." "If we skip over the checkpoints in the guidelines to 'Open America Again,' then we risk the danger of multiple outbreaks throughout the country. This will not only result in needless suffering and death, but would actually set us back on our quest to return to normal," Fauci said in an email to The New York Times that outlined what he planned to say at the hearing.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/live-stream-dr-fauci-testifies-about