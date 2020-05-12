LISTEN LIVE: SCOTUS Hears Arguments In Fight To Get Trump Financial Documents

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 14:15 Hits: 8

As we've learned with this Supreme Court, Trump is unlikely to be held to the standards of law while Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh sit on the court. But we will at least go through the motions, as SCOTUS hears oral arguments today in three cases in which Trump is fighting subpoenas seeking financial records from him and his offspring, including the income tax documents Trump refused to release. One subpoena is from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, and the other is from by the House Committee on Financial Services and the Committee on Intelligence. Both committees are seeking records from Mazars (Trump's accounting firm) and Deutsche Bank. Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutche Bank have been consolidated into one hearing, while Trump v. Vance (the Stormy Daniels payoff case) remains separate. Will there be a principled decision on this case, or will the Roberts court take a whiff? We won't know just yet. The New York Times has more details.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/scotus-hears-arguments-fight-get-trump