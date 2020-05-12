Scarborough Tells Trump To 'Turn Off The TV' And Maybe Do Some Work

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 14:41 Hits: 8

Kurt Bardella said the headlines from Dr. Anthony Fauci's appearance before a Senate hearing today will propbably contradict Trump, "Which frankly might mean by the end of the week, Dr. Fauci might not have a job, the way Donald Trump operates." "The thing is, what Republicans need to be careful about, is that before they start attacking the libtards, start attacking with conspiracy theories, Dr. Fauci plays off his testimony, they need to understand this," Scarborough said. "The White House plan, quote, Opening Up America. States should, quote, 'have a downward trajectory of positive tests or a downward trajectory of documented cases of coronavirus over two weeks, while conducting the robust contact tracing and surveillance testing of asymptomatic people.' Asymptomatic people, not what Donald Trump said yesterday. Asymptomatic people in vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes. Again, who was the libtard that wrote up these guidelines, that approved these guidelines and announced them to America? Donald J. Trump, the guy that's chased off the stage by women reporters," he said, referring to yesterday's press conference. "I mean, he gets upset, makes racist comments to American reporters who grew up in West Virginia." Bardella interjected that Trump just tweeted about Scarborough.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/scarborough-tells-trump-turn-tv-and-maybe