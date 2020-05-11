The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Anti-Shutdown Protesters Do Workouts While Accusing Govt Of Depriving Them Of Workout Places

Protesters in Clearwater, Florida who are claiming that the government has stripped them of a place to exercise are fighting against their oppression by … exercising freely.

Local NBC news affiliate WFLA News Channel 8 tweeted videos on Monday of about 30 people demanding that gyms be allowed to reopen after they were shut down by the state’s stay-at-home order amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The protesters are seen doing push-ups and squats on the sidewalk in front of a courthouse, clearly having found a way to exercise without the gyms they claim to need.

Although Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis (R) has already begun opening up the state, gyms don’t fall under his “Phase One” process of letting non-essential businesses reopen. Gyms will open up shop at Phase Two, which has not been given a start date yet.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/qRKS9Cxae64/anti-shutdown-protesters-workouts-gyms-depriving

