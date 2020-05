Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 19:54 Hits: 1

The White House has ramped up the coronavirus testing for its staff. At the same time, President Trump has voiced doubts about the ability of testing to stop the spread of the virus.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/11/854115386/coronavirus-update-the-white-house-ramps-up-the-coronavirus-testing?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics