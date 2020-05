Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 12 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 10

The contest between Republican Mike Garcia and Democrat Christy Smith is the first competitive congressional race to take place during the coronavirus pandemic.

(Image credit: Michael Blood/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/12/853900306/california-special-election-provides-early-snapshot-of-socially-distanced-campai?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics