Politics Podcast: Americans, Not Politicians, Will Decide When We Reopen

All but about a dozen states are in some phase of reopening after COVID-19-related shutdowns, and projections of the pandemic’s death toll in the U.S. have correspondingly increased. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses whether an overarching plan is in place for this stage of the crisis — and how Americans are behaving regardless. They also look at the latest data suggesting a competitive race for control of the U.S. Senate and consider a poll showing that American men may be deluding themselves about their role in child-rearing during the pandemic.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

