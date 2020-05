Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 20:06 Hits: 1

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Monday that he's in "constant communication" with the White House about the federal government's response to the coronavirus pandemic but that there isn't yet a need for Congress to pass additional...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497173-mcconnell-no-need-yet-for-fifth-coronavirus-bill