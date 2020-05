Articles

Former federal health officials Andy Slavitt and Scott Gottlieb tell Morning Edition that more coronavirus testing and contact tracing are needed for U.S. businesses to reopen safely.

(Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

