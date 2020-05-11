Trump Advisor Says He Has 'Luxury Of A Moment' To 'Think About' State Bailouts

Articles

Kevin Hassett, smug a-hole economist for the Jared Kushner White House, thinks he and Steve Mnuchin have "the luxury of a moment" to wait to bail out COVID-destroyed state budgets. Host Jake Tapper asked Hassett if state governors like Ohio's Mike DeWine can "count on the Trump administration to get him the money that Ohio needs? Can the other governors count on it?" Transcript via CNN: HASSETT: Right. Well -- well, where we are right now in the White House is that we have got a bunch of economies around the country, and really, frankly, around the world, starting to turn the lights back on. We're watching what happens both to economic activity and, frankly, to the path of disease as that happens, and so that we expect that, very quickly, we will have a picture about how quickly we can recover, whether we might have to slow the recovery back down because the disease is spreading and so on.

