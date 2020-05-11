Peter Navarro Rips Sunday Show Hosts For 'Great Depression Pity Party'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 17:36 Hits: 4

Trump sycophant Peter Navarro blasted the Sunday show hosts by name because they looked at the current unemployment rate and compared it to the Great Depression. This did not play well with Trump, who spent 16 hours yesterday tweeting at a furious pace, tossing in some conspiracy-laden wingnut tweets with an occasional spontaneous emission of his own. Hence, Navarro's appearance on Monday morning's Fox and Friends, where Steve Doocy served a nice easy lob over the net by simply repeating that unemployment is up to 20-25 percent. "Let me say something about that," Navarro interrupted. "That was a pity party yesterday on the shows -- Margaret Brennan, George Stephanopoulos, Chris Wallace -- it was a pity party! This is not the Great Depression. Everyone who thinks it's the Great Depression doesn't understand history or economics." Of course, none of those hosts said that. What they said was that the unemployment rate was ticking up to levels not seen since the Great Depression, which is true, regardless of the cause. After some argle-bargle about fiscal and monetary policy in World War I, Navarro bowed before Trump and paid homage. "Here is what we have here," he explained. "President Donald J. Trump build the most strongest and beautiful economy in 3 and a half years and the Communist Party dropped a virus on the world that within 60 days has temporarily shut us down."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/peter-navarro-rips-journalists-sundays