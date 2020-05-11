Trump Crumbles As Female Reporters Stand Up To His Verbal Abuse

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 21:55 Hits: 4

Once again, Trump showed that he is a thin-skinned, racist, misogynistic bully. For some reason, he felt the need to hold a press conference declaring we're leading in a metric that does not exist (lives saved, which is not a thing you can measure...) and when reporters challenged him on his myriad lies and double standards, he went into familiar Defensive Donny mode. He turned particularly disgusting and abusive at the end, towards CBS' Weijia Jiang, when she asked him why he continues to present COVID-19 information in competitive terms with other nations. JIANG: You've said many times that the U.S. Is doing far better than any other country when it comes to testing. TRUMP: Yes. JIANG: Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we're still seeing more cases every day? TRUMP: Well, they're losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that's a question you should ask CHINA. Don't ask me. Ask CHINA that question, okay? When you ask them that question you may get a very unusual answer. Yes, behind you, please. JIANG: Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically? That I should ask China? TRUMP: I'm telling you. I'm not saying it specifically to anybody. I'm saying it to anybody that asks a nasty question. JIANG: That's not a nasty question. Why does it matter? TRUMP: Okay. Anybody else? Please, go ahead in the back. No, it's okay.

