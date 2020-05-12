The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Heading To Rural America—And Rural America Needs To Get Ready

As Donald Trump declares victory, pushing for an end to pandemic control measures even while acknowledging it will cause many more Americans to die, and Republican governors declare victory, writing pompous self-laudatory editorials while COVID-19 deaths in their own states escalate, two things are now evident. One: The number of American deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic is about to skyrocket. Two: It is rural America that will be doing much of the dying. This is now all but certain. And Americans in those smaller towns need to prepare themselves for what's coming.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/coronavirus-pandemic-heading-rural-america

