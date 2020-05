Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020

Senate Republicans looking at polls showing GOP incumbents losing ground are concerned that President Trump's handling of the pandemic has put their majority in danger.The two biggest criticisms of Trump that GOP lawmakers express privately are that...

