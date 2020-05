Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 09:01 Hits: 2

The coronavirus has moved inside the White House. At least two staffers tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, and as a result, three top health officials are self-quarantining.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/11/853618522/after-exposure-to-coronavirus-top-u-s-health-officials-self-quarantine?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics