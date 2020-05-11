The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

S. Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Demands Indian Tribes Remove COVID-19 Checkpoints

It seems that meatpacking workers and those unfortunate enough to live in the communities that surround them aren't the only people that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has absolutely no regard for in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic. Last month, she told Fox's Laura Ingraham that she was going to rely on "common sense" and leave the state open, despite the fact the largest coronavirus hotspot in the United States at that time was at the Smithfield pork factory in Sioux Falls. Now she's trying to force South Dakota native American tribes to shut down measures they've taken to try to control the spread of the virus: Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Oglala Sioux Tribe leaders have rejected South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s demand that they remove checkpoints meant to regulate traffic through their reservation, set up to prevent the spread of coronavirus on tribal land.

