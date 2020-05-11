Jill Wine-Banks Warns Barr Is Dismantling Our Government Institutions

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 11:04 Hits: 4

Joy Reid introduced a segment with Jill Wine-Banks about Bill Barr's shocking decision to drop charges against Michael Flynn. "Here is Adam Schiff on Thursday on All In talking about this," she said. SCHIFF: What this will mean as a practical matter is in courtrooms all across the country, where prosecutors are bringing legitimate cases, juries will wonder: Is this really a valid case or is this Bill Barr's Justice Department once again acting politically and not in the interest of justice? So he's undermining his own people around the country, and at the same time it is a continuation of the same kind of political patronage now in the Justice Department that Donald Trump has brought about. And Speaker Pelosi issued a statement saying that Barr's politicization of the Justice Department knows no bounds, Michael Flynn pleaded guilty, now attorney general Barr's Justice Department is dropping the case to continue the cover-up for the president," Reid said to Jill Wine-Banks. "Are you surprised there have not been massive number of resignations from the Department of Justice?" "I am not surprised that there aren't more. I am proud there are so many," Wine-Banks said.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/jill-wine-banks-barr-dismantling