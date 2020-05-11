The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Food Execs Asked To Remove Face Masks In Meeting With Mike Pence

A strange, but altogether unsurprising request from this administration, especially so since two of the executives were from Tyson Foods in Waterloo, Iowa. Tyson Foods has one of the worst outbreaks of coronavirus of any meatpacking facility in the country, with over 1000 confirmed cases and several deaths among their workforce. A show of solidarity would not have been out of place, but not so for this administration. Tyson foods was reopened last Thursday by executive order from Trump. Source: The Intercept MIKE PENCE WAS unmasked in Iowa on Friday, attending two events without covering his face, even though public health officials say masks slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus and one of the vice president’s aides tested positive for Covid-19 just before he departed Washington.

