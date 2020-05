Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 07:28 Hits: 8

Events and event planning are among the societal casualties of the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020, in the United States, the biggest among them could be national political nominating conventions. VOA’s Steve Redisch examines what a virtual political convention might look like and how it may change the way American politics is conducted.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/virtual-political-conventions-becoming-realistic-alternative-4285426