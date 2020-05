Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 May 2020 00:24 Hits: 4

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) will self-quarantine after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.David Cleary, Alexander's chief of staff, said the GOP senator had no symptoms and had tested negative for the coronavirus on Thursday. The...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/497050-sen-lamar-alexander-to-self-quarantine-after-staff-member-tests-positive-for