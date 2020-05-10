Fox's Jeanine Pirro Rages Against Obama For Daring To Call Trump 'Uniquely Unqualified To Be President'

Articles

Sunday, 10 May 2020

During the end of an extended rant where she went after the Obama administration for supposedly attempting a "bloodless coup" against Trump, and parroting the other hosts on her network who are doing their best to try to weaponize Barr's intervention in the Flynn case, and criminalize the entire Mueller investigation as a political weapon to help Trump in the upcoming presidential election, Fox host Jeanine Pirro wrapped things up with an attack on President Obama for daring to call Trump unfit for office. Heaven forbid he said something negative about the man who spent years on end questioning whether he was even born in the United States, and doing his best to help Republicans undermine his presidency, and who now seems solely driven to undo anything positive that happened under his predecessor out of sheer spite and revenge, rather than the good of the constituents he's supposed to be serving.

