Things Getting A Little Tense At White House As Covid-19 Is Spreading Close To Trump

Oh dear. According to this segment on CNN's New Day today, it sounds like trouble in Denial Paradise. I wouldn't wish this virus on anyone, so I will be sure to send Thoughts And Prayers™ to the Trump White House. Via Raw Story: Speaking with hosts Victor Blackwell and Christi Paul, Homes stated that the news that CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield, Dr. Anthony Fauci and FDA Director Stephen Hahn have all gone into one form of quarantine or another after two White House staffers tested positive for the coronavirus has rocked staffers who are still coming in everyday during the health crisis. “This is clearly not the narrative that the White House wants to have right now,” Holmes began. “Remember just last week, President Trump broke his self-isolation and went to Arizona. That trip was meant to really signal that the country was ready to reopen; we’ve seen states slowly working to reopen their different businesses. We know people are going back to work and that’s what the White House wanted to be talking about.”

