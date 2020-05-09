Opposition to Trump Unites Democrats Behind Biden

Articles

Opposition to President Donald Trump has consolidated Democratic party support for Joe Biden, the presumptive party nominee, in the upcoming presidential election. However, VOA’s Brian Padden reports that pressure from progressives for more expansive government assistance programs, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic, along with concerns over a recent sexual assault allegation and a challenge from a third-party candidate, threaten to fracture that unified support.

