The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Opposition to Trump Unites Democrats Behind Biden

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Opposition to President Donald Trump has consolidated Democratic party support for Joe Biden, the presumptive party nominee, in the upcoming presidential election. However, VOA’s Brian Padden reports that pressure from progressives for more expansive government assistance programs, especially now during the coronavirus pandemic, along with concerns over a recent sexual assault allegation and a challenge from a third-party candidate, threaten to fracture that unified support.

image
0

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/opposition-trump-unites-democrats-behind-biden-4284391

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version