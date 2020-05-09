Will There Ever Be Justice For Ahmaud Arbery?

Articles

More than two inexcusably long months after the modern-day lynching of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, the two men who ambushed and shot him for the "crime" of jogging-while-Black have been arrested and denied bond. Mind you, it took that long, and cycling through three district attorneys to find one who would even go so far as to seat a grand jury to consider if there was enough evidence to charge these men with a crime, let alone arrest them. They were walking around free as birds, while Mr. Arbery's mother approached her son's birthday and first Mother's Day without him, in anguish. What finally got them arrested, charged, and denied bond was the leaking of video taken by a man driving a truck behind the two who killed Mr. Arbery, shooting a video as grotesquely nonchalant as if he was simply recording his kids in a cute game of Cops and Robbers. Ironically, the video was leaked by a friend of the arrested men, in an attempt to clarify events surrounding the shooting. It was the resulting national outcry that motivated authorities in Georgia to finally take definitive action to cage the beasts and charge them with murder. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over and is now in charge of the case.

