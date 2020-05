Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 11:59 Hits: 8

NPR's Ron Elving talks about the historic U.S. unemployment rate, and the Justice Department's move to drop its criminal case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/05/09/853216961/week-in-politics-u-s-jobs-report-doj-drops-criminal-case-against-michael-flynn?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics