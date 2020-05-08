The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

NJ Gov Sends Nat&#8217;l Guard To Long-Term Care Facilities: &#8216;Some Relief From The Bullpen&#8217;

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

New Jersey is sending dozens of national guardsmen to staff long-term health care facilities around the state, which have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said Thursday that 120 guardsmen would perform non-clinical duties at the facilities, including janitorial duty, cooking, logistics and nurses aide work.

“The heroic front-line staffs at these facilities need some extra helping hands,” Murphy said at a press conference, adding that nurses and aides in the facilities needed “back up — some relief from the bullpen.”

In April, the state sent 75 medics from the New Jersey Army National Guard to veteran homes to make up for staffing shortages.

Nursing homes have been severely impacted by the novel coronavirus. Of New Jersey’s 8,801 total recorded deaths of COVID-19, 4,556 were reported by long-term care facilities, according to state data Friday.

State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said 22 guardsmen would be deployed to Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II, Politico reported — the same facility where police found 17 bodies last month in a morgue meant to hold just four.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services fined the Andover facility $220,000 on Thursday after an inspection discovered several violations including poor infection control practices.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/C9ICC3vZGw8/nj-gov-sends-natl-guard-to-long-term-care-facilities-some-relief-from-the-bullpen

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version