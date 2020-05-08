Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 21:30 Hits: 1

The news moves so fast these days, it’s nearly impossible to keep up with every headline. Here are some key TPM stories from this week to help you catch up.

DOJ Drops Case Against Flynn

A stunning conclusion to a strange saga. The Department of Justice on Thursday dropped its criminal case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. Trump cheered the news, and Attorney General Bill Barr said it was an “easy” call to make. The final call on the case is ultimately up to the judge.

Coronavirus Flashpoints Across The Country

Here’s a sampling of some of the local coronavirus stories bubbling up this week:

A state lawmaker in Ohio refuses to wear a mask because it covers the “image of God.”

A Wisconsin Supreme Court justice compared the state’s stay-at-home-order to the internment of Japanese-Americans during WWII.

Michigan’s GOP-controlled legislature sued Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her extension of the state’s stay-at-home order.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine came to the defense of the state’s health director, who had faced anti-semitic attacks and protests.

Grim Figures

As the coronavirus outbreak in New York City and other major metropolitan areas starts to ebb, less populous areas are beginning to see a spike in cases. A CDC document projects that more than 3,000 Americans will die of COVID-19 every day by June 1. President Trump has ditched his earlier death toll projections, and now acknowledges that as many as 100,000 people could die from the virus. And the CDC released a tool earlier this week that calculates excess deaths in the U.S. amid the pandemic.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/NLnjZwnsoFo/icymi-weekend-reads-from-tpm