Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 May 2020 03:09 Hits: 8

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the U.S. may be facing its “worst moment” since the Civil War as it scrambles to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has already killed more than 77,000 people in the country.“We are in the worst moment in...

