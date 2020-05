Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 21:46 Hits: 5

The Census Bureau says it plans to continue its relaunch of limited 2020 census operations on May 13, when the next round of workers is set to resume hand-delivering paper forms in rural communities.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

