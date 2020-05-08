The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump's Message To Moms On Mother's Day: We Have A Great Military

Donald Trump joined his favorite morning state-sponsored television program Fox and Friends for an exclusive interview this morning and as usual those being paid to exalt and glorify Trump, it was as servile and dutiful as possible. As Mediaite's Aidan McLaughlin wrote, not a word was spoken about the coronavirus, but there was a lot of fawning and Michael Flynn braggadocio. Trump's narcissism is so great that when he was asked to give his Mother's Day message to all the moms tuning in, he couldn't and had to be prodded a second time by host Ainsley Earhardt to get him to even say "Happy Mother's Day." Ainsley asked if he had "a message for all the moms," and Trump started by saying how wonderful Camp David is and then said, "And our military never looked better, it's never been better." Instead of trying to calm and congratulate mothers around the country, Trump went on to give a rudimentary (if you can call it that) rundown of the military equipment funded during his reign of terror without the slightest thought about Mother's Day. Here's the transcript of the president's remarks when asked about Mother's Day. pic.twitter.com/2c6P7Q6v7W

