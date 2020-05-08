Trump Reveals Pence&#8217;s Press Secretary Was The Aide Who Tested Positive For COVID-19

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 17:46 Hits: 1

On Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters that Katie Miller, Vice President Mike Pence’s press secretary, was the aide in Pence’s office who had tested positive for COVID-19.

“She tested very good for a long period of time and then all of sudden she tested positive,” he said during a meeting with GOP lawmakers. “She has not come into contact with me. She spent some time with the vice president.”

Earlier on Friday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany had confirmed reports that one of Pence’s staffers had come down with the virus.

“There is a member of the vice president’s team who is positive for coronavirus,” McEnany said during a White House press briefing.

The press secretary told reporters that the White House has started following the same guidelines health officials have recommended for essential businesses that remain open during the outbreak.

“We are now putting [the guidelines] in place here in the White House,” she said. “So as America reopens safely, the White House is continuing to operate safely.”

News of Pence’s aide emerged a day after it was confirmed that one of President Donald Trump’s valets had tested positive for COVID-19.

White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley stated that Trump and Pence had undergone an examination after finding out about the valet, and that they tested negative.

Watch McEnany below:

WH press secretary confirms a member of Pence's staff tested positive for COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/Tl0XXJvVLu — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 8, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/h2zEDBIHsBY/wh-confirms-pence-aide-tested-positive-for-covid-19-claims-admin-is-working-safely