Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020 18:33 Hits: 5

The case is the second confirmed by the White House this week. President Trump said Miller hasn't come into contact with him but has "spent some time" with the vice president.

(Image credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/05/08/852861159/white-house-confirms-second-coronavirus-case-this-week?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics