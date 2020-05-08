Pence Spokesman Katie Miller Tests Positive For COVID (Updated)

Articles

UPDATE: The staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 is Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller. I guess I don’t need to comment on the irony of Stephen Miller’s wife having COVID after he used it as an excuse to close the borders — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 8, 2020 Stephen Miller's wife has tested positive for coronavirus. Further proof that it jumps from bats to humans. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) May 8, 2020 FWIW, Stephen Miller is probably fine — there’s no reported human to vampire transmission — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) May 8, 2020 ------ Uh oh. A second White House staffer has tested positive for coronavirus. This is someone who was on Pence's flight to Iowa. Maybe they were part of the photo op yesterday distributing supplies?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/pence-aide-air-force-2-tests-positive