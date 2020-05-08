Pence Spokesman Katie Miller Tests Positive For COVID (Updated)

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Pence Spokesman Katie Miller Tests Positive For COVID

UPDATE: The staffer who tested positive for COVID-19 is Katie Miller, wife of Stephen Miller. I guess I don’t need to comment on the irony of Stephen Miller’s wife having COVID after he used it as an excuse to close the borders — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) May 8, 2020 Stephen Miller's wife has tested positive for coronavirus. Further proof that it jumps from bats to humans. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) May 8, 2020 FWIW, Stephen Miller is probably fine — there’s no reported human to vampire transmission — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) May 8, 2020 ------ Uh oh. A second White House staffer has tested positive for coronavirus. This is someone who was on Pence's flight to Iowa. Maybe they were part of the photo op yesterday distributing supplies?

