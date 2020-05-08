Megyn Kelly’s Interview With Tara Reade Looks Like A Fox News Audition Reel

Articles

If you remember Kelly from her early days at Fox News, when she was Megyn Kendall, you may recall that her seemingly dogged investigation of the accuser in the Duke Lacrosse rape case, that often came straight from the defense attorneys, set her star rising at Fox. But if Kelly is half as concerned with the dizzying array of inconsistencies and reversals in the Reade case as she seemed to be in the Duke case, she’s keeping it to herself so far.

