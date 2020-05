Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 11:26 Hits: 0

Four GOP senators are urging President Trump to suspend immigration for guest workers as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from the coronavirus outbreak.Politico first reported a letter from Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Chuck...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496526-gop-senators-press-trump-to-suspend-visas-over-coronavirus-job-losses