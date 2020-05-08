Jeff Toobin: Barr's Flynn Shocker Proves Trump Wants To Erase Mueller Investigation

Articles

Legal analyst Jeff Toobin had a few things to say about Bill Barr's Justice Department dropping the case against Michael Flynn. "It is one of the most incredible legal documents I have read, and certainly something that I never expected to see from the United States Department of Justice. The idea the Justice Department would do invent an argument and the argument that the judge in this case has already rejected, and say that's a basis for dropping a case with the defendant admitted his guilt, shows the this is a case where the fix was in," Toobin said. He pointed out that Donald Trump has been saying for months if not years that he feels sorry for Michael Flynn and wanted to help him. "That's what this case is about, not equal protection under the law." "Remember, there is another national security aspect to the lies, and this is something that Sally Yates, at the time, the acting attorney general, spoke to in that period when Flynn was fired which is, he lied and the Russians knew he lied because they knew the substance of the conversations during the transition and when the adversary knows you lied and the American public that point does not, that is a pressure point. That is something you can use to influence the most senior national security official," Jim Sciutto said. He said it has "enormous" national security implications. "Jeffrey, what is the role of the Attorney Jeff General Bill Barr in all of this?" Wolf Blitzer asked. "He's the boss. This is his work," Toobin said.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/jeff-toobin-barrs-flynn-shocker-proves