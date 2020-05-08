Friday News Dump: 'You Are The Swamp,' And Other News

Articles

As the Orange One tweets this: DRAIN THE SWAMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2020 Plumbers are coming November 3 https://t.co/ngoIXbTk4u — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 8, 2020 #YouAreTheSwamp is trending this morning: 1. Michael Flynn opted to lie to the FBI.2. Michael Flynn went to court.3. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty.4. Michael Flynn told the judge he knowingly lied to the FBI.Michael Flynn is exonerated, my ass. He is an American traitor, and you are the swamp, Donald. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) May 8, 2020

