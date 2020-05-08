The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Friday News Dump: 'You Are The Swamp,' And Other News

Category: World Politics Hits: 5

As the Orange One tweets this: DRAIN THE SWAMP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 8, 2020 Plumbers are coming November 3 https://t.co/ngoIXbTk4u — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 8, 2020 #YouAreTheSwamp is trending this morning: 1. Michael Flynn opted to lie to the FBI.2. Michael Flynn went to court.3. Michael Flynn pleaded guilty.4. Michael Flynn told the judge he knowingly lied to the FBI.Michael Flynn is exonerated, my ass. He is an American traitor, and you are the swamp, Donald. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) May 8, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/friday-news-dump-you-are-swamp-and-other

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version