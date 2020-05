Articles

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander (R) on Thursday acknowledged that the U.S. was caught flat-footed in responding to the coronavirus pandemic that has caused over 70,000 deaths in the U.S."We're not as prepared as we should have been,"...

