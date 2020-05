Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 May 2020

Masks were in evidence when senators returned to work, and the Supreme Court heard oral arguments remotely. But face wear appears out of fashion at the White House, at least for public events.

(Image credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

