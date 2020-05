Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 20:32 Hits: 1

U.S. Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) on Wednesday presented new legislation that would allow distillers that are temporarily producing sanitizer to void excise taxes they would typically pay if their product was meant to be ingested.The bill...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496677-rand-paul-introduces-bill-to-help-distilleries-produce-hand-sanitizer