Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 21:07 Hits: 0

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio (Fla.) said Thursday that he plans to “intervene” over a provision in the $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief package passed in March that denies stimulus checks to more than 1 million U.S. citizens married to undocumented...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496688-rubio-to-intervene-on-stimulus-checks-being-denied-to-those-married