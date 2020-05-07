'The Fix Is In': Ex-Prosecutor Rails At Bill Barr's Intervention To Drop Michael Flynn Charges (UPDATED)

Articles

The DOJ has asked the judge to drop all charges against Michael Flynn, claiming that there was no legitimate investigative reason for them to interview him about the subjects he admitted to lying about. In a 108-page document filed Thursday, the Justice Department said “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information... the government has concluded that [Flynn’s interview by the FBI] was untethered to, and unjustified by, the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into Mr. Flynn” and that the interview on January 24, 2017 was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.” Of course, people lie all the time about things like that, right? No. The autocracy has spoken and exonerated Flynn of a crime he confessed to. They just figured out a way to do it without having to have Trump issue a pardon. Bill Barr is just Trump's fixer these days. Here is CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz sorting out the Orwellian logic:

