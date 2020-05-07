Trump Campaign Compares Itself To Star Wars' Death Star

Articles

For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aJgCNfx1m0 — Brad Parscale - Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020 An interesting choice for a campaign symbol. With any luck at all, Brad Perscale's vision will prove itself to be a self-fulfilling prophecy. Idiots. Source: Daily Beast

