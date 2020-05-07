Lincoln Project capitalizes on Trump’s rage as its spending comes under scrutiny

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 15:07 Hits: 10

President Donald Trump is directing his rage at a new super PAC ad that accuses him of ignoring the coronavirus that has now killed more than 70,000 Americans.

The Lincoln Project, a super PAC launched by prominent anti-Trump Republicans, aired an ad this week on Fox News that trashes Trump over his response to COVID-19. Trump responded with a tweetstorm ripping the group and its members, with much of his ire directed at George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

That response seems to be exactly what The Lincoln Project was looking for, as it reportedly raised $1 million shortly after Trump slammed the group on Tuesday. The Republican super PAC has amassed a substantial war chest, but it has come under scrutiny for funneling money to its advisory board members and spending relatively little airing political ads to influence voters. The group also hides some of its vendors by stealthily paying subcontractors, making it difficult to follow the money.

The Lincoln Project reported spending nearly $1.4 million through March. Almost all of that money went to the group’s board members and firms run by them. The super PAC spent nearly $1 million with Summit Strategic Communications , a firm run by Lincoln Project treasurer Reed Galen. Another $215,000 went to Tusk Digital , a company run by Lincoln Project adviser Ron Steslow. Both companies received little business from other federal committees since Trump’s inauguration.

That seven-figure spending, noted earlier by campaign finance expert Rob Pyers on Twitter, comes as the group spends relatively little on direct political activity. The super PAC shelled out $364,000 to Galen and Steslow’s companies to run independent expenditures opposing Trump and his Republican allies in Congress. But just 52 percent of that money went to buying and placing ads, with the rest spent on producing the ads themselves.

That’s an unusually high rate for production costs compared to most super PACs. At least 2 percent of independent expenditures from pro-Trump super PAC America First Action this cycle were labeled as production costs, with the rest going to ad buying. And that group has come under fire from Republican operatives for spending donors’ money generously .

The Lincoln Project spent more than $19,000 on one ad opposing Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.). But just one-quarter of that money went to placing the ad online with the rest spent on production costs. In response to the group’s attacks on Senate Republicans, the National Republican Senatorial Committee called The Lincoln Project a “scam PAC” and accused its members of “lining their own pockets.” The Lincoln Project did not respond to a request for comment.

Still, Federal Election Commission filings don’t tell the whole story about The Lincoln Project’s spending. The group buys its television ads through a little-known Maryland firm called Ashton Media, according to OpenSecrets political ads database , but doesn’t disclose paying that firm in FEC filings.

Another firm, Howe Creative , appears to produce some of The Lincoln Project’s ads , but also isn’t listed as being paid by the super PAC. This suggests that Galen and Steslow’s companies are likely paying these firms as subcontractors. This process is also used by the Trump campaign to hide the specifics of its spending.

Ashton Media was incorporated in March 2019 by Republican ad buyer Steve Hazleton, according to Maryland state records. Hazleton’s firm, SRH Media , was paid by two Republican committees this cycle, including former White House physician Ronny Jackson’s unsuccessful House campaign in Texas. Howe Creative most recently purchased ads for a super PAC supporting Democrat Dan McCready in last year’s expensive special election in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District .

Raking in small donor dollars

The Lincoln Project has spent over $276,000 running ads on Facebook. However many of these ads are geared toward attracting donors , often linking to the group’s donate page.

Roughly 59 percent of the Lincoln Project’s $2.5 million haul this cycle comes from small donors giving $200 or less. That significant small-dollar proportion could be partially due to the popularity of the group’s members on Twitter. The Lincoln Project’s most prominent voices on social media include Conway , along with former GOP strategists Steve Schmidt and Rick Wilson . Those anti-Trump Republicans have promoted the group on high-profile cable channels like MSNBC and have authored opinion pieces in major news outlets including the Washington Post and the Daily Beast .

It’s rare that a super PAC gets more than half of its funds from small donors. Of groups raising over $1 million this cycle, only 29 have done so. At least a dozen of those are so-called scam PACs that make their money by sending out automated robocalls to older Americans and spend next-to-nothing on actual political activity. Several other small-dollar super PACs are pro-Trump groups that have not received the president’s stamp of approval. Some of those groups have been accused of greatly inflating their political spending totals while funneling donor money to closely-tied vendors.

Only a handful of donors have given big money to The Lincoln Project. Its top donor is Silicon Valley angel investor Ron Conway , who gave $50,000. He also contributed to Democrats’ Senate Majority PAC and dozens of Democratic lawmakers this election cycle.

Other big donors include hedge fund manager Andrew Redleaf , a traditionally Republican donor who contributed $25,000, and Walmart heir Christy Walton , who gave $20,000. Walton also contributed six figures to Shared Purpose PAC , a super PAC formed to back former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper .

Ilma Hasan contributed to this report.



