Restaurant Chain In Texas Threatens To Fire Staff Who Wear Masks

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020 14:31 Hits: 0

And because it's Texas, where there's virtually no recourse for workers to challenge unsafe working conditions, businesses like Hillstone Restaurant Group can get away with this sort of thing, without fear of any government reprisal. Source: Dallas Observer According to an anonymous tip sent to us over the weekend, Hillstone Restaurant Group, while complying with state orders limiting their restaurants to 25% capacity, was threatening to fire employees who opted to wear personal protective equipment. The tipster, who supposedly has close ties with the restaurant group, shared screenshots of what appeared to be a conversation between himself and one of Hillstone Restaurant Group’s employees. The employee, who prefers to be anonymous, says she declined to work without PPE. She also mentioned she heard that other employees showed up and were told that they couldn’t work. In a separate conversation with her, she expressed disappointment toward Hillstone. “I understand the desire to open and start making money again as soon as possible,” she said. “I really do. But doing so without consideration for public health and safety, much less your own employees' health and safety, is wrong. ... They've shown us that their employees and the community we serve matter less to them than maintaining their sense of style.”

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/05/restaurant-chain-texas-threatens-fire