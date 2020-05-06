LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court Hears Opening Arguments On Robocalls

Articles

Published on Wednesday, 06 May 2020

A review of the cases via NPR: Wednesday, May 6: Birth control access & Robocalls 10 a.m. ET: Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania consolidated with Trump v. Pennsylvania Summary: The court considers a Trump administration rule that would allow employers with religious or moral objections to birth control to limit their employees' access to free birth control under the Affordable Care Act. 11 a.m. ET: Barr v. American Association of Political Consultants Summary: In 1991, Congress passed a law that prohibits most robocalls. In 2015, Congress created an exception for government debt collection. Political groups, which want to use robocalls to raise money and turn out voters, are challenging the act as a violation of their First Amendment free speech rights.

