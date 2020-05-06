Trump Tells ABC He Was Too Busy With 'Things' To Prepare For The COVID Outbreak

Articles

Donald Trump's own words during an ABC News interview should disqualify him from any second term in office. In conversation with David Muir on ABC Tuesday and during his trip to Arizona, Donald Trump claimed out loud and on television that he had too many "things going on" to properly prepare for the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Muir asked him about the lack of testing available in the United States and how Americans feel about going back to work. Trump did his usual song and dance routine, lying that the Obama administration left the cupboard bare and him with broken tests. That's a ridiculous lie, since the coronavirus didn't start infecting people until 2019, so the Obama administration couldn't possibly have a test available for it. And here's the worst part: Muir didn't contradict any of this nonsense but "followed up" with a question that Fox News hosts and other sycophantic outlets would never dare to do. The ABC News reporter reminded Trump he's three years into his first term and he's getting ready to run for another. “What did you do when you became president to restock those cupboards that you say are bare?” Muir asked. When a country is faced with an impending pandemic there is nothing more important than protecting the health and life of the American people that he's sworn to protect. Trump said in a nonchalant way, "Well, I’ll be honest, uh, I have a lot of things going on.” Say, what?

