Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 May 2020 00:28 Hits: 8

Sen. Richard Burr’s (R-N.C.) brother-in-law Gerald Fauth also sold a large portion of his stock holdings in February before the market plunged due to the coronavirus pandemic, ProPublica first reported.Financial disclosures indicated that Fauth, who...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/496515-burrs-brother-in-law-sold-stock-on-same-day-as-senator-in-lead-up-to-crisis